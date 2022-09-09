The 2022 Hunan Province Outstanding Teacher Commendation and Celebration of the 38th Teacher’s Day Conference was held

Zhang Qingwei and Mao Weiming met with outstanding teacher representative Zhu Guoxian to attend

On the afternoon of the 8th, the 2022 Hunan Province Outstanding Teacher Commendation and Celebration of the 38th Teacher’s Day Conference was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, met with representatives of outstanding teachers. Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and attended the conference.

Provincial leaders Xie Weijiang and Wang Yiou, and Chairman of the Provincial Education Foundation Wang Kemin attended the meeting or attended the conference.

Zhu Guoxian pointed out at the meeting that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Hunan Shenxue has adhered to the important expositions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on education work, vigorously implemented the strategy of strengthening the province through science and education, and achieved all-round and historic achievements in education. On the new journey in the new era, the majority of teachers and educators in the province must bear in mind the heavy trust of the party and the people, strengthen their responsibilities, and forge ahead with determination. Achieve greater achievements and strive for greater glory on the journey. It is necessary to strengthen ideals and beliefs, and always maintain the original mission of educating people for the party and cultivating talents for the country; strengthen moral cultivation, adhere to the value pursuit of self-cultivation and morality, and be a model for others; improve the level of educating people, and temper the ability and literacy of exquisite business and rigorous learning; With a heart of benevolence and love, practice the method of educating people with love in education and strict love. All localities and relevant departments should fully implement the education priority development strategy, and actively create better conditions for the majority of teachers to teach with peace of mind, enthusiasm for teaching, comfort for teaching, and meditation for teaching.

The conference commended the winners of the 9th “Hunan Province Xu Teli Education Award”, outstanding teachers in Hunan Province, and outstanding educators in Hunan Province. Representatives of outstanding teachers such as Xiao Beigeng, Ma Xiaojuan, Chen Juan and Hou Shaofei delivered speeches at the meeting. (Reporter Deng Jingjin and Liu Xiaoxue)

