Economy in danger: Hellmeyer warns: Nobody is waiting for Germany – where exactly it is burning! – Video

According to Folker Hellmeyer, the technical recession in Germany could last for months. In addition, there are serious omissions to which the federal government must react before it is too late.

The economic forecasts, such as those from the ifo Institute, do not bode well for the coming months, says Folker Hellmeyer, chief economist at Netfonds AG wallstreetONLINE

Interview. Nevertheless, he is a friend of the current stabilization policy of the European Central Bank. After all, it is the basis for sustainable economic growth. In the short term, he sees the key interest rate for the euro zone at 4.5 percent in good hands.

Tip of the week: AI and machine learning stocks have become real stars on Wall Street. Nvidia and AMD are already up more than 100 percent over the past six months. But amidst this rapid growth, one name seems to have been forgotten: The Forgotten Semiconductor Favorite!

In his opinion, the stock markets showed that the global economy was rumbling a bit – but still growing. According to Hellmeyer, the companies could still do their homework, as the latest quarterly report season has made clear. He is more worried about German industrial production. There are “four dramatic areas” in which the federal government runs the risk of lagging behind. You can find out what is important now in the video.

Moderation: Martin Kerscher, Text: Nicolas Ebert, wallstreetONLINE central editorial office

Latest videos from wallstreetONLINE central editorial office

More videos from wallstreetONLINE central editorial office