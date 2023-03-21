The Federal Environment Agency presented figures this week according to which CO2 emissions in Germany fell by almost two percent in the past year compared to the previous year. However, the goals were torn in the “Buildings” and “Transport” sectors. This is no coincidence. The two areas are not part of the European Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS). The figures from the Federal Environment Agency therefore also show that climate protection policy should best be implemented at European level and best with the market instrument of “cap and trade”. Climate protection at national level, on the other hand, leads above all to measures taking place twice or three times, but not with the double or triple reduction effect. This applies all the more to climate protection measures at city level. In Berlin, for example, an alliance wants to use a referendum on March 26, 2023 to ensure that the city becomes climate-neutral as early as 2030 – and not until 2045, as previously planned. That may be well intentioned, but climate protection is far too important for us to afford not to achieve the CO2 reduction targets precisely and efficiently.

