Effect of “black” work, in the North two months of paid days more than in the South: the ranking of the city

Employees in the private sector of the North work almost two months more a year than their colleagues in the South. Are we a country divided between workaholics and slackers? Absolutely not. The analysis by the Cgia of Mestre takes into account the hours worked “in the black”, which cannot be included in the statistics. “It is the spread of the undeclared that makes employment in the South fragile and poor – writes the Research Office -. If we don’t begin to effectively combat undeclared work, the North-South gap is bound to increase, damaging the whole country”.

According to the elaboration of Mestre artisans on INPS data, in 2021 the average number of paid days in the North it was equal to 247, in the South, instead, to 211. What about the average daily gross salary? In the North it stood at around 100 euros, in the South around 75.34 percent more. But why in the South “we work less”? In addition to a more widespread underground economy than in the rest of the country which, statistically, does not allow the hours worked irregularly to be counted, there is little industry, especially hig-tech, and a limited concentration of banking, financial and insurance activities.

The labor market is characterized by many precarious workers, many intermittent workers, especially in services, and many seasonal workers linked to tourism. There is less research, less innovation and the number of graduates working in the South is low.

In 2021, the highest average daily wage in Italy was paid to private sector employees employed in the province of Milano (124 euros). They follow Bozen (104,8 euro), Parma (103,8 euro), Bologna (103.4 euros), Modena (102 euros), Rome (101.3 euros), Reggio Emilia (100.6 euros), Genoa (99.8 euros), Trieste (99.4 euros) and Turin (98. 5 €).

The lowest daily wages, on the other hand, were paid to Trapani (67,1 euro), Cosenza (66,8 euro), Vibo Valentia (66.7 euros) and, finally, in Ragusa (66.5 euros).

Workers and white collar workers with the highest average number of days worked

The workers and white collar workers with the highest average number of days worked during 2021 were those employed a Lecco (259.5 days). Followed by private employees of Vicenza (258.2), Treviso (256.9), Lodi (256.7), Pordenone (256 days), Bergamo (255.6 days), Padua (255.4), Cremona (254.8 days), Reggio Emilia (254.1 days) and Modena (252.2 days).

Finally, the provinces where workers were “fewer” in the office or in the factory during the year under examination were those of Croton (200.7 days), Lecce (200 days), Rimini (199.5 days), Agrigento (199.3 days) Salerno (198.7 days), Foggia (198.4 days), Cosenza (196.8 days), Trapani (195.6 days ), Nuoro (193.7 days), Messina (193.4 days) and Vibo Valentia (177.2 days).

Executives earn 577 more than blue collar workers

Again from the comparison of the average daily wage for 2021, Italian executives receive an emolument 577 percent higher than that awarded to workers. If the former are paid a gross wage of 500 euros for 291 days of work per year, for the latter the same is close to 74 euros for a total of 219 days worked. 97.5 euros, while executives receive 219 euros per day.

And the sectors where daily wages in 2021 were higher?

There is the credit-financial-insurance sector (170 euros gross), the mining sector (163.5 euros), the electricity-gas sector, etc. (161.3 euros), information-communication (126.4 euros) and manufacturing (107.2 euros). The lowest paid workers, on the other hand, are employed by entrepreneurs in the rental-travel agency and business services sector (68.2 euros) and, finally, workers in the hospitality and catering sectors (56 euros).