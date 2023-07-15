Tom Holland intimate scenes with a man video | Fun

A recording of the famous actor’s intimate scenes from the bathroom created chaos on social networks, which were heated up!

Izvor: Twitter/Screenshot

The long-awaited series “The Crowded Room” is finally out, and the fifth episode left everyone breathless and started an avalanche of comments on social networks. The main role in this dark psychological thriller went to the actorThat Holland who gained fame by playing Spider-Man in one of the famous films about this superhero.

He portrays a character who is arrested for a shocking crime, and in a conversation with the inspector, he reveals everything about his personality disorder. So in the fifth episode, he talked about his character of a woman who he called Ariana and touched of an intimate scene from the club that stirred passions on the nets.

Footage of an intimate act with another man in the club’s bathroom flooded social networks, and the comments are endless. While many point out that Tom “killed as an actor” who “perfectly portrayed this psychological disorder”, and that he showed that he can handle any role, others think that these scenes “were too much for him”.

Look at the shots that the world is buzzing about!

tom holland cruising a gay bar and taking bbc in the crowded room >>pic.twitter.com/GOkqZ9qNGO — quinn (@outtaminds)July 14, 2023

After the filming of this series, Tom said that he will be on a one-year break to recover after a demanding project on which he was also an executive producer – “It was a difficult time for sure. You know, we were exploring certain emotions that I definitely had never experienced before, and on top of that, as a producer, dealing with the day-to-day issues that come with any film set just added that extra level of pressure. But I really enjoyed it, I loved learning to become a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by the idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it,” Holland said recently.

As soon as the curtain came down on the recording, he took a short break, and then realized that he would need a longer one – “Filming broke me. I disappeared I went to Mexico for a week and spent some time on the beach. And now I’m taking a year off,” said Tom.

Source: YouTube/IMDB

