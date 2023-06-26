Home » Elections in Molise, the challenge is between the M5S and the centre-right
Elections in Molise, the challenge is between the M5S and the centre-right

Second day of the regional elections in Molise: towards the ballot

Polling stations reopened at 7 this morning Molise for the second day of the regional elections. Voting takes place until 3 pm, the counting will begin immediately after, in the evening therefore the people of Molise will know who will be the new president of the Region among the three candidates in the running Roberto Gravina (of the M5S and supported by the centre-left), Francesco Roberti (centre-right) and Emilio Izzo (I don’t vote for the usual suspects).

The winner will replace the outgoing governor Donato Toma (Forza Italia) who is not a re-nominated candidate. Voter turnout plummeted. On the first day of voting, 33.99% of eligible voters went to the polls.

At the same time at Regionals instead of 5 years ago, 52.16 percent had voted, but then they voted in just one day. As regards the cities, the highest turnout is Campobasso (42.57 per cent), the lowest is Isernia (38.47) and Termoli (37.56). Subscribe to the newsletter

