The volume is completed by two important contributions. The preface by Mario Cianflone, Automotive chief editor del Sole 24 Ore and the afterword by luca de biaseinnovation journalist.

«This book – claims the author Antonio Larizza – is an incentive for the Italian automotive industry and its supply chain. A non-monetary support, an inspiring charge, an intangible asset designed for a century-old industry, today lost in the face of the challenge of the electric car, which rightly asks for state aid but which guiltily forgets that it already has what it takes to win it. this challenge”.

The board:

Title: ELECTRIC CAR

Subtitle: Italy that is not afraid of 2035

Author: Antonio Larizza

Preface: Mario Cianflone

Afterword: luca de biase

Publisher: The sun 24 hours

Typology: Paper book

Pages: 112

Format: 14×21 cm

Binding: Paperback with flaps

Lingua: Italian

Release dates

On newsstands: April 8, 2023

In the bookstore: April 14, 2023

Cover price

On newsstands: €12.90 for one month

In the bookstore: €16.90 starting April 14th. Available in bookstores and main digital stores (Amazon, Ibs, etc.)

ebook: €9.99. Available on the main digital stores and on the website Shopping24



The author

Antonio Larizza was born in Milan on March 3, 1976. Graduated in Philosophy at the University of Milan, he then obtained a Master’s degree in journalism at the University of Bologna. In 2006 he was Science Writer Fellow at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts (USA). He has been a professional journalist at Sole 24 Ore since 2003. After having been part of the editorial staff of Nòva24 and the Enterprise & Territori editorial staff, he currently works in the digital editorial staff of the newspaper. He writes about universities, research, technology transfer, automotive, robotics and industry 4.0.