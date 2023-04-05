Home Business “Electric car. The Italy that is not afraid of 2035». The book of the Sun 24 Hours
"Electric car. The Italy that is not afraid of 2035». The book of the Sun 24 Hours

by admin
"Electric car. The Italy that is not afraid of 2035». The book of the Sun 24 Hours

The volume is completed by two important contributions. The preface by Mario Cianflone, Automotive chief editor del Sole 24 Ore and the afterword by luca de biaseinnovation journalist.

«This book – claims the author Antonio Larizza – is an incentive for the Italian automotive industry and its supply chain. A non-monetary support, an inspiring charge, an intangible asset designed for a century-old industry, today lost in the face of the challenge of the electric car, which rightly asks for state aid but which guiltily forgets that it already has what it takes to win it. this challenge”.

The board:
Title: ELECTRIC CAR
Subtitle: Italy that is not afraid of 2035
Author: Antonio Larizza
Preface: Mario Cianflone
Afterword: luca de biase
Publisher: The sun 24 hours
Typology: Paper book
Pages: 112
Format: 14×21 cm
Binding: Paperback with flaps
Lingua: Italian

Release dates
On newsstands: April 8, 2023
In the bookstore: April 14, 2023

Cover price
On newsstands: €12.90 for one month
In the bookstore: €16.90 starting April 14th. Available in bookstores and main digital stores (Amazon, Ibs, etc.)
ebook: €9.99. Available on the main digital stores and on the website Shopping24

The author
Antonio Larizza was born in Milan on March 3, 1976. Graduated in Philosophy at the University of Milan, he then obtained a Master’s degree in journalism at the University of Bologna. In 2006 he was Science Writer Fellow at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts (USA). He has been a professional journalist at Sole 24 Ore since 2003. After having been part of the editorial staff of Nòva24 and the Enterprise & Territori editorial staff, he currently works in the digital editorial staff of the newspaper. He writes about universities, research, technology transfer, automotive, robotics and industry 4.0.

