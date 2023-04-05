Novel treatment for anaplastic thyroid cancer

Among the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat thyroid cancers, anaplastic carcinoma is now receiving a possible new treatment. The cure is based on the combination of two targeted drugs, dabrafenib and trametinib, recently approved by the Italian Medicines Agency.

Thyroid cancer registers over 13,200 new cases every year in Italy, affecting women under 40 in particular. In most cases, these are tumors that are not very dangerous, as evidenced by the 97% survival rate 10 years after diagnosis. The remaining 3% is mostly the responsibility of anaplastic carcinoma.

“Anaplastic carcinoma is a subtype of thyroid cancer fortunately very rare (it represents about 1% of new cases per year, i.e. it affects just over 1,300 compatriots), but unfortunately with a high mortality rate”, explains Laura Locati, director of the ‘Medical Oncology at the IRCCS … (Continued) read the 2nd page









