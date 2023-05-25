Electric cars and SUVs push the European car market. Dacia Sandero is the best-selling

Listen to the audio version of the article

New car registrations in Europe in April, according to Jato Dynamics surveys, amounted to 960,191 units, an increase of 16%. April was the ninth consecutive month of growth. Last month’s positive result was largely due to a demand for electric cars. According to data from Jato Dynamics in the 28 European markets, this type of car is worth 13% of the total, with an increase of almost three points compared to 2022. In particular, two brands, Tesla and MG, fueled the growth of Bevs for the whole month of April.

The Dacia Sandero is the best-selling car in Europe

The Sandero sedan is the best-selling car in Europe in April with almost 18,700 units equal to + 44%. The Dacia model is the best-selling model in Belgium and Ireland, second in Portugal and Spain. Dacia saw Jogger sales increase by 147% to 7,237 units: the brand’s total volume also grew by 44%. The Tesla Model Y is the 17th best-selling car in April with 10,600 units, but it is the most-registered model of 2023. Sales of the MG ZS jump 125% to 6,930 units. Vw ID.4 and Renault Megane grew by 125% and 157%.

Tesla Model Y continues to lead sales in April too

Only one Tesla remains at the top of the sales charts in the fourth month of the year. And this is a very significant figure given that the latest model to arrive from the Californian brand, the ModelY has effectively cannibalized the sales of the Model 3 sedan more and more. It remains to be seen when the restyling announced for some time and always postponed will arrive. to be destined. Just as the launch of the cheaper model is also awaited, which could really be the turning point in production terms as well. But it all depends on the decisions of CEO Elon Musk.

The VW group has registered twice as many Teslas

The Volkswagen group leads the ranking for the number of BEVs sold with a 98% increase in registrations to 31,900 units, more than double the 14,200 registrations of Tesla which is also up 865%. The Stellantis group is in second place, but has lost ground due to a decrease in BEV volumes sold by just 5%. Even the Geely group to which must be added the remaining Chinese manufacturers put together have achieved very good results, recording a total of 8,334 and 7,114 registrations in the month of April.

Plug-in sales dominated by Stellantis, VW and Geely

Stellantis, Volkswagen and Geely groups led PHEV registrations. Demand for these cars remained stable with 71,960 registrations in April. The top ten is led by the Ford Kuga with over 4,000 units sold and an 18% growth, followed by the Volvo XC60 with over 3,600 units sold, an increase of 57%. In third position is Lynk & Co 01 with 2,740 units sold for a growth of 29%. Followed by Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Bmw X1, Volvo XC40, Mercedes C-Class, Peugeot 3008 and the other Mercedes GLC.