Home » Electric cars, charging with ATMs increasingly widespread
Business

Electric cars, charging with ATMs increasingly widespread

by admin
Electric cars, charging with ATMs increasingly widespread

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ewiva, a joint venture between Enel X and the Volkswagen Group, has achieved an important goal in 2023. In fact, as many as 300 charging points (PoC) have been installed in various Italian locations, divided into 70 sites located along the country and on the major islands. Ewiva charging points are available to anyone who needs to restore autonomy to their electric car without any constraints, as it is possible to pay for each charge easily via credit, debit or prepaid card, directly at the charging station. Each of these is enabled to receive payments from cards of the most used circuits: Mastercard, Visa Vpay and Maestro. Furthermore, it is also possible to pay via smartphone using the Apple Pay and Google Pay applications. Each column is capable of delivering from 100 to 350 kw of power and all are powered by 100% renewable energy.

By 2025 Ewiva plans to expand its network in Italy by installing over 3,000 ultra-fast, high-power charging points (up to 350 kW) throughout Italy.

See also  Central Bank Report: Continue to Deepen LPR Reform and Improve the LPR Quotation Mechanism - China Daily

You may also like

Walmart Expands Return Policy to Accommodate Holiday Season

U.S. stocks closed mixed, the Dow continued to...

USA extends tariff concessions for EU steel by...

Nicaragua’s Central Bank Announces Fixed Exchange Rate for...

Boeing, warning about loose bolts on 737 Max

Container shipping index futures have risen nearly 100%...

Hackers crack Tesla – and discover secret “Elon...

Daihatsu Scandal: Japanese Automaker Halts Production After Falsifying...

Agcom: decreasing users on paid video on demand...

Deposit interest rates will be cut three times...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy