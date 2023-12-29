Electric cars, charging with ATMs increasingly widespread

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ewiva, a joint venture between Enel X and the Volkswagen Group, has achieved an important goal in 2023. In fact, as many as 300 charging points (PoC) have been installed in various Italian locations, divided into 70 sites located along the country and on the major islands. Ewiva charging points are available to anyone who needs to restore autonomy to their electric car without any constraints, as it is possible to pay for each charge easily via credit, debit or prepaid card, directly at the charging station. Each of these is enabled to receive payments from cards of the most used circuits: Mastercard, Visa Vpay and Maestro. Furthermore, it is also possible to pay via smartphone using the Apple Pay and Google Pay applications. Each column is capable of delivering from 100 to 350 kw of power and all are powered by 100% renewable energy.

By 2025 Ewiva plans to expand its network in Italy by installing over 3,000 ultra-fast, high-power charging points (up to 350 kW) throughout Italy.

Share this: Facebook

X

