How useful can a solar panel be in winter?

Solar panels are useful investments, because they will produce sustainable electricity and bring you long-term savings, but there are still people who do not fully trust such solutions.

Usually, what causes electricity users to be reluctant to look at such solutions is the fact that they do not know how a solar panou in winter, considering that it will provide energy only on sunny and warm days.

A solar panel depends on sunlight

Solar panels depend on sunlight to function, but even during the winter the sun emits light that will be captured by the panels and converted into electrical energy. It is true that their efficiency depends on the level of available solar radiation, and in areas with sunny winters, the panels will produce significant amounts of energy.

A functional solar panel must be tilted correctly

It is important that the solar panels used are tilted correctly to have access to the light. Panels that have a slight inclination to the south will capture light better during the winter days, which are shorter, compared to horizontally mounted panels.

Is it possible for snow to reduce the efficiency of a solar panel?

The deposition of snow on the solar panels can temporarily reduce the production of electricity, because the light no longer reaches the cells of the panel and can no longer be converted into current. Thanks to technological innovations, this problem has been overcome on new systems because many solar panels have a heating system that allows the snow to melt quickly.

How can the efficiency of a solar panel be increased during the winter?

To increase the efficiency of solar panels during the winter, it is important to ensure that the panels are cleaned regularly to remove the accumulation of dirt, ice or snow, which can affect their ability to capture light.

You can also invest in a sun tracking system that determines the rotation of the panels during the day to expose them to sunlight as much as possible. Such a system will significantly increase the yield of your photovoltaic panel system, especially during the winter.

Solar panels are useful and very effective in winter, if they are used correctly. Also, in mild winters, when the panels are exposed to favorable weather conditions, their efficiency will not be much different than in winter. Due to constant technological improvements, solar panels have an approximately constant efficiency throughout the year.

