Storing vegetables for the winter | > – Guide – Garden

If you have a good harvest, you can’t possibly eat everything at once. However, carrots, potatoes or beetroot can be stored for the winter and will then last until spring.

The autumn harvest is in full swing in the vegetable gardens. But how do vegetables stay fresh for as long as possible? Of course, the easiest way is to leave it in the bed for as long as possible. Cabbage, for example, tolerates slightly below zero temperatures and can remain in the bed until there are severe night frosts. Salsify and Jerusalem artichokes can even remain in the ground all winter and be dug up when necessary. A layer of leaves or straw protects them from the cold.

Do not damage vegetables when harvesting

Only undamaged vegetables can be stored for a long time.

Carrots and celery, on the other hand, are popular food for voles. They should be removed from the bed when they are ready to harvest. Harvest other root and tuber vegetables as soon as the first strong night frosts are forecast. In addition to preserving and freezing, the best way to preserve vegetables is to store them, as most of the ingredients are retained. But be careful when harvesting: damaged vegetables cannot be stored for long. It is best to use a digging fork carefully and only lightly tap the soil. Remove leaves, stems and greens.

Store root vegetables such as carrots in a pile of soil

Tuber and root vegetables such as carrots, radishes, turnips, beetroot, parsnips, parsley root or celery are ideal for storage, for example in a so-called earth pile. This works like a natural refrigerator. To do this, containers such as large pots, barrels or milk cans are buried up to the edge in the ground and provided with small holes. An old, rust-free washing machine or dryer drum is also ideal as a ground rent.

Store vegetable harvest in a box

Alternatively, root vegetables can also be stored in a box: line it with some garden fleece or foil and fill it with sand. Store the vegetables in layers and cover with another layer of sand. In a cool room with high humidity it stays fresh for several months.

Store potatoes dry, cool and dark

Potatoes require a dark and dry place to store.

Potatoes are easy to store: they can also be placed in a pile of soil, but without sand. However, they do not tolerate frost and should be placed as far down as possible in the container. Alternatively, they can simply be stored together with the remaining soil in a box in the basement, garage or shed. The box should have a lid because the tuber likes it dry, cool and dark. Pumpkins can also be easily stored in a wooden box. However, they cannot tolerate temperatures below ten degrees.

