Electric cars, golden incentives in 2024

Electric cars, golden incentives in 2024

A 2024 is announced with golden incentives in Italy for those who want to buy electric cars (but there will be some, a little less rich, even for those with internal combustion engines): the benefits to the government’s study in the case of “full electric” cars ” they start from 6,000 euros and reach 13,750, if you scrap a Euro2 car and have an ISEE under 30 thousand euros, while the help for the purchase of a hybrid vehicle ranges from 4 to 10 thousand euros, and that for a low emission car from 1,500 to 3,000 euros. These are not yet official numbers but some of the hypotheses contained in the working draft for the renewal of car incentives, which Ansa was able to view and anticipate and on which the government aims to use resources for 930 million, adding 570 million new funds for the automotive sector and what remains unspent from the old incentives. The intervention also concerns commercial vehicles, taxis and long-term rentals.

