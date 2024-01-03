“What If…?” second season: between Superheroes, Multiverses, Action and Chaos.

The second season of “What If…?”, consisting of nine animated episodes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aired on the Disney + platform.

A title much awaited by fans, as the series anticipates possible and future scenarios of the vast Marvel Universe, proposing alternative paths, in which The Observer, the narrating voice that sees everything, acts as a glue between the various episodes, almost all of which are self-contained except for three that connect with each other to reach one of the probable endings.

The captivating work in some ways demonstrates how the Multiverse has become a kind of cauldron in which to insert anything, as everything is possible and playing on the fact that there are multiple worlds, each character can be anyone, both for better and for worse. bad.

I found half of the episodes rather boring, with the entry of some characters who I don’t even know who they are, this is a flaw that Marvel doesn’t want to understand, the public wants to witness the adventures of the most well-known favourites. Why include a Native American Kahhori from the Mohawk tribe, who acquired her powers from the Tesseract and not SpiderMan, why focus so much on Peggy Carter the alternative Captain America and overshadow superheroes such as Hulk, Loki, Black Phanter….

There’s no denying that the episodes are action-packed but at this point we have to ask ourselves: without a thread of continuity, does all of this make sense? Each Universe has its superheroes but also a different destiny which can be that of its destruction. There is the risk of getting lost in the various Multiverses and no longer having an idea of ​​where to be, also because in more than one episode the protagonists travel in the temporal rifts that form.

The only one who had a certain ability to control this movement on multiple planes was the Supreme Master Doctor Strange but….

In all this chaos, positive or negative, it depends on the viewer, the Christmas episode is pleasant, in which Happy Hogan acquires the powers of the Hulk… which dampens a rather dramatic and oppressive climate, making the superheroes return to how they were born, a form of fun and enjoyable to read in a clash between good and evil.

A series of gimmicks that we will probably see again in the upcoming live shows, in the meantime the trailer for the third season of “What If..?” has been presented.

