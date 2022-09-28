[Epoch Times, September 28, 2022](The Epoch Times Special Report Reporter Wan Ping Comprehensive Report) Natural gas shortages and soaring prices have prompted Europeans to prepare electric heating equipment for autumn and winter in advance. Since the first half of the year, Germany has purchased a large number of electric heaters from Turkey. At the same time, China‘s export of electric heating equipment to Europe has also experienced explosive growth in the first half of this year. German experts worry that large-scale power consumption will lead to power outages.

German experts worry about power shortage

Although it’s only late September, the nighttime temperatures in parts of Europe already require heating. Judging from the five cities of London (7°C), Paris (13°C), Berlin (12°C), Warsaw, Poland (7°C), and Helsinki (7°C), the southernmost Paris and the northernmost In Helsinki, the temperature has dropped.

German natural gas is mainly used for private residential heating and power industry, accounting for a quarter of the entire energy mix, and about half of German households rely on natural gas for heating.

From October 1 this year, the German government will impose a tax on gas consumers that will add hundreds of euros to the average household’s annual energy bill.

Dr. Martin Kleimaier, head of the power generation and storage department at the German Association of Electricians (VDE), said that at the same temperature, the cost of running an electric heater is three times that of using a gas heater, and too much electric heater Using the devices at the same time will result in a power outage.

Russia announced on September 3 that it will suspend the supply of Nord Stream 1 natural gas indefinitely, causing European energy costs to soar again. According to Eurostat data, as of July, the annual inflation rate of energy prices in the EU reached 38.3%, of which the price of natural gas rose by as much as 52.2%.

Brussels has asked all 27 member states to reduce their gas consumption by 15%, starting on August 9, ahead of the challenging winter ahead.

Shortages and soaring prices of natural gas have exacerbated Europe’s winter heating woes and prompted Europeans to prepare electric heating equipment in advance for the cold winter.

According to the General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China, in the first seven months of this year, China‘s exports of electric blankets and electric heaters soared by 97% and 23% year-on-year, respectively, and the demand for home heating equipment in the European market is continuing to increase.

Since 2022, against the backdrop that most of China‘s home appliance exports to Europe have been declining, products such as air conditioners, electric water heaters, electric heaters, and electric blankets have grown against the trend. Data show that the number of Chinese electric blankets imported by the 27 EU countries jumped to 1.29 million in July, a month-on-month increase of nearly 150%.

China is currently the main supplier of air-source heat pumps, a common heating technology that harvests thermal energy from outdoor ambient air for indoor heating, to Europe, the China Household Electrical Appliances Association said. In the first half of the year, China‘s air source heat pump exports to Bulgaria, Poland, Italy and Spain increased by 614%, 373%, 198% and 71% year-on-year respectively.

In addition to China, Germany also imported a large number of Turkish electric heaters in response to the natural gas crisis.

From January to June, Germany imported about 600,000 electric heaters, 35 percent higher than the same period last year, according to market research agency GFK.

Turkey’s “Daily Sabah” (Daily Sabah) reported on August 19, Mesut Öksüz, chairman of the Turkish Household Products Association (ZÜCDER), said that in the first half of this year, the number of electric heaters imported by Germany from Turkey was higher than that of the same period last year. Up 82% to $20 million. He said that last year Turkey exported $30 million worth of electric heaters to Germany, which is expected to double by the end of this year.

At present, European imports of LNG have helped Europe fill gas storage to 80% of its capacity, two months ahead of the EU target, but all LNG storage is only enough for two and a half months of heating.

A Goldman Sachs study says Europe’s energy affordability is reaching its limits. Electricity, heating and other energy bills across the continent will rise by $2 trillion next year. This huge expenditure is equivalent to the total GDP of Italy in 2021.

Analysts have warned that markets are underestimating the depth, breadth and structural impact of the crisis, which is worse than the oil crisis of the 1970s.

