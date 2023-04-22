Electromobility: The energy lobby is moving away from the million target for charging stations

DThe energy suppliers want to give up the goal of creating one million public charging points for electric cars in Germany by 2030. “Counting charging points is now clearly outdated,” said Kerstin Andreae, General Manager of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW). Instead, in future the charging capacity should be used as a success criterion, which indicates how powerful all charging stations are together. However, a powerful charging station in another region of the country is not of much use to an e-car owner in a region with few or no charging facilities. The federal government had only recently confirmed the goal of one million public charging points.

One reason the energy lobby is moving away from the goal is that it’s next to impossible to get there.