Falls from 30 meters high, dies Italian tourist visiting Petra

Tragedy in Jordan, in Petra. An Italian tourist, Andrea Sferrazza, from Turin, died yesterday after falling from a height of 30 meters while walking along a path closed to transit in the archaeological site of the city. The…

