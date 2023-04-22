Study says Covid infection can accelerate dementia progression: here’s how to take care of the brain

11
The fear of Covid-19 has resurfaced, so people have started masking up and taking precautions. It seems that people with dementia need to be a little more careful. That’s because a new study has found that the infection…
The fear of Covid-19 has resurfaced, so people have started masking up and taking precautions. It seems that people with dementia need to be a little more careful. That’s because a new study has found that the infection…
Channels: Medical Research, Infections, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Swabs, Dementia, Medical Breakthroughs