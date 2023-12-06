Eli Lilly’s Zepbound Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies for $550 a Month

Eli Lilly’s Anti-Obesity Drug Zepbound Now Available in U.S. Pharmacies

Eli Lilly’s new anti-obesity drug Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies, with the pharmaceutical company offering the drug at a discounted price for some insured customers. According to a company report released on Tuesday, insured customers may be able to purchase the drug for $550 a month, which is half the retail price.

The company has made the weight-loss drug available to adults through its commercial savings card program. Members with coverage can opt to pay as little as $25 for a 1- or 3-month prescription, making the drug more accessible for those with insurance.

For adults without commercial insurance, the cost for a one-month prescription can be up to $550.

Eli Lilly’s Zepbound was approved in November, marking a significant milestone in the fight against obesity. The drug is seen as a powerful new rival to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, and comes as a response to record obesity rates in the United States.

Lilly’s tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Zepbound, has already been available as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes since 2022. It has been increasingly used for weight loss while awaiting anti-obesity approval.

The availability of Zepbound in U.S. pharmacies provides new options for individuals struggling with obesity, offering hope for more effective and accessible treatments for this widespread health issue.

