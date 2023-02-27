Pd, Elly Schlein: “The government defends the squadristi, they will not pass”

“I want to thank the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta, whom I spoke to a little while ago and to all the secretariat. Tomorrow we will agree on the handover. I thank all the members, volunteers and my staff, without whom I would not have made it”, said Elly Schlein after her primary victory. “Rebuild trust and credibility where it was broken today. Never betray this trust” He said it Elly Schleinspeaking to the electoral committee after the Democratic Party’s victory in the primaries.

“We will be a big problem for Giorgia Meloni’s government. From today we will contribute to organizing the opposition in Parliament and throughout the country in defense of the poor whom the government strikes and does not want to see”. Elly Schlein said it, speaking to the electoral committee after the victory in the Pd primaries.

Pd: Schlein, clear mandate to really change

“The democratic people are alive, they exist and they are ready to get back on their feet. It is a clear mandate to really change”. Elly Schlein said this, speaking to the electoral committee after the victory in the Pd primaries. I dedicate this victory to women and young.

