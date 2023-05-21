Elodie, crazy announcement. “First time together”. And Iannone-Ducati World Championship!

Elodie and Mengoni, here is Pazza Musica

“Pazza musica” the new unreleased single by Marco Mengoni & Elodie, to be released on Friday 26 May, which saw the two artists working together in the studio for the first time. The song is part of the new album Materia (Prisma), the third recording project by Marco Mengoni which concludes the multi-platinum Materia trilogy. Pazza Musica is a hymn to freedom that will accompany us throughout next summer, an invitation to savor the pleasure of letting go, abandoning daily worries. “We run strong above fears and panic, to send everything to hell for no reason.” The new single will be released simultaneously with Marco Mengoni’s new album Materia (Prisma) on May 26th.

Elodie and Iannone. “What did I find in Andrea? Everything”

For Elodie it is a magical moment. Indeed a spectacular 2023. From Sanremo to the crowds of his spectacular concert at Milan Forum di Assago of the past few days. Fresh winner of Donatello’s David for Best Original Song, “Bullets” with Joan Thiele. And then, the last but not the least, love with the pilot Andrea Iannone who is booming. “What did I find in Andrea? All. He is available, generous, he supports me. I think I’m similar to him, we’re fine and we’re there for each other, without explaining it to us,” Elodie said in an interview with Repubblica in recent days.

Elodie tour, “Elodie show 2023”

Elodie back from a completely sold out live show at the Assago Forum and the victory of his first David di Donatello for “Proiettili (Ti mangio il cuore)” as “Best original song”, he announced his first tour in the arenas Elodie Show 2023: Saturday 18 in Naples, Tuesday 21 in Milan and Saturday 25 November in Rome.

Andrea Iannone in Ducati in 2024? Rumors

Andrea Iannone is ready for a great return to the track. The champion from Vasto could get on a Ducati Panigale V4 in the Superbike world championship. According to some rumors from GpOne in recent days, Go Eleven, one of the private Ducati teams, would be ready to ask the Borgo Panigale company to supply it with a second bike, in addition to the one it has already been competing in the world championship for some time. Team manager Dennis Sacchetti said that the hypothesis of racing with two bikes from next year is more than concrete.

