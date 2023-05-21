four injured. An investigation has been opened. Video

Lugo (Ravenna), 20 May – A helicopter crashed (video) in the morning at Belricetto of Lugo while he was engaged in an intervention for power line failures caused by theflood. The four people on board, they were injured, one seriously. The aircraft was engaged in an intervention of fault recovery to the power line.

Once extracted from fire fighters, the people who were on board were taken away in an air ambulance. The National Flight Safety Agency ordered the opening of an investigation security and dispatching an investigator to the crash site.

The helicopter crashed in Belricetto

Read more: Flood in Emilia Romagna, our fundraiser for immediate help

The Carabinieri of Lugo also intervened on the spot. The aircraft is a private vehicle of ‘EliOssola’. As arranged by the pm on duty Angela Scorza, divers are scouring the area in search of on-board instrumentation to reconstruct what happened.

No eyewitnesses have been traced: but from the position of the wreckage on the ground, it was hypothesized a wrong landing, which occurred due to causes under investigation, with a violent final impact of the front part with the ground. The helicopter shell will remain in place for now.

Minister Crosetto’s best wishes to the wounded

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery to the crew of the civil helicopter that crashed today near Lugo di Romagna in operations connected with the flood emergency. To them and to all those who are operating, not without risk, for the community our thanks”, so in a tweet the defense minister, Guido Crosetto.