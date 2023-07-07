Elon Musk Forecasts China’s Strong AI Development and Potential for Autonomous Driving by Year’s End

Title: Elon Musk Predicts China‘s Strong AI Development and Possible Achievement of Autonomous Driving by Year-end

Date: July 6, 2023

Tesla founder Elon Musk, known for his expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements, made a remote video appearance at the WAIC 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Beijing on July 6, 2023. Musk’s speech focused on the future of AI and its potential impact on human civilization.

During his speech, Musk highlighted the rapid progress made in AI since his previous appearance at the same venue in 2019. He acknowledged that the emergence of large language models has brought general intelligence closer to humans. Although he recognized the positive future that general artificial intelligence (breaking latest news) could bring, he also emphasized the need to avert any negative consequences and ensure its responsible development.

One of the highlights of the WAIC 2023 conference was the presence of Tesla’s robot, Optimus, in the exhibition area. Musk acknowledged that humanoid robots are still in their early stages of development. However, he predicted that in the future, the number of robots could surpass that of humans.

Musk also discussed Tesla’s advancements in fully self-driving (FSD) technology. He expressed optimism that Tesla’s FSD system, a form of limited AI, could potentially be achieved by the end of the year. Musk also expressed willingness to license autonomous driving technology to other automakers, as it would revolutionize transportation and increase the utilization of vehicles.

One notable aspect of Musk’s speech was his praise for China‘s determination and capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence. Musk stated, “China is determined to do one thing, and they must be able to do it very well, and artificial intelligence is no exception.” He firmly believed that China will have strong AI capabilities in the future.

In conclusion, Musk’s speech at the WAIC 2023 conference highlighted the significant advancements in AI and autonomous driving. He discussed the potential benefits and challenges posed by breaking latest news, the development of Tesla’s humanoid robot, and the progress towards fully self-driving vehicles. Musk’s praise for China‘s AI capabilities showcased his admiration for the country’s achievements and reinforced the importance of positive AI development worldwide.

Editor: [Editor’s Name]

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu provides information storage space services and acts as an information release platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

