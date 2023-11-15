Home » Emergency Landing of Leased Plus Ultra Airline Flight from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba
Business

Emergency Landing of Leased Plus Ultra Airline Flight from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba

by admin
Emergency Landing of Leased Plus Ultra Airline Flight from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba

A Plus Ultra airline flight, leased by Cubana de Aviación and traveling from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba, was forced to make an emergency landing at Adolfo Suárez International Airport in Madrid due to a breakdown in one of the engines. The flight, CU471, was en route to Havana with a stopover in Santiago de Cuba but had to return to Madrid. The crew reported a possible problem with the engine, prompting the emergency landing to ensure a safe arrival. The plane landed safely with no reported injuries to passengers or crew.

This incident is the latest in a series of emergency landings in recent months. In June, a Delta Airlines plane successfully landed at a North Carolina airport without its front wheels, and in July, a Spirit Airlines flight urgently returned to a South Florida airport due to engine failure. Despite these incidents, the industry continues to prioritize passenger safety and effective response to in-flight emergencies.

See also  The Controversial Vogue Cover: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Unleash a Social Media Storm

You may also like

A-shares get off to a good start in...

Aviation – Warning strike started by Lufthansa ground...

Online scams and the new Consob alert on...

Lufthansa cancels dozens of flights due to Verdi...

Department of Trade Commits $1.5 Billion for Semiconductor...

Volkswagen Id.7 Tourer, electric alternative to the Passat...

Agnelli legacy, the signature is “reasonably apocryphal”

ä»»å¤©å ‚è‚¡ä»·ä¸‹è·Œï¼ŒæŠ¥é “ç§°Switchå Žç»§æœºåž‹å°†æŽ¨è¿Ÿåˆ°2025å¹´å ‘å¸ƒ – å Žå°”è¡—æ—¥æŠ¥

This 85-year-old will soon be one of the...

US Dollar Exchange Rates in Dominican Banks on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy