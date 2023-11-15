Emergency Landing of Leased Plus Ultra Airline Flight from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba

A Plus Ultra airline flight, leased by Cubana de Aviación and traveling from Madrid to Santiago de Cuba, was forced to make an emergency landing at Adolfo Suárez International Airport in Madrid due to a breakdown in one of the engines. The flight, CU471, was en route to Havana with a stopover in Santiago de Cuba but had to return to Madrid. The crew reported a possible problem with the engine, prompting the emergency landing to ensure a safe arrival. The plane landed safely with no reported injuries to passengers or crew.

This incident is the latest in a series of emergency landings in recent months. In June, a Delta Airlines plane successfully landed at a North Carolina airport without its front wheels, and in July, a Spirit Airlines flight urgently returned to a South Florida airport due to engine failure. Despite these incidents, the industry continues to prioritize passenger safety and effective response to in-flight emergencies.

Share this: Facebook

X

