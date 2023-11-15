UN Workers Killed in Gaza Conflict Reaches Record High

UN reports that more humanitarian workers have died in Gaza than in any other conflict in its 78-year history

A staggering report from the United Nations (UN) has revealed that more humanitarian workers have died in the ongoing conflict in Gaza than in any other conflict in the organization’s 78-year history. The agency reported Monday that at least 102 aid workers from the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) have been killed, and 27 others wounded, since Israel’s war against Hamas began over a month ago.

The UNRWA statement made a stark reminder that even humanitarian workers from the organization’s global events have not been spared from the incessant Israeli bombing of the besieged enclave. The agency said, “This is the largest number of United Nations humanitarian workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations.”

These workers have died along with their families during the Israeli bombing and blockade of Gaza, following the outbreak of war after attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7. The conflict has taken a heavy toll on the people of Gaza, with at least 11,180 people killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 4,609 children.

UNRWA is the main UN agency operating in Gaza, providing services such as education, healthcare, and social and relief services. However, the ongoing siege and bombing by Israel has created a deepening humanitarian crisis, with desperate living conditions and the near-total collapse of basic services within Gaza, as well as widespread destruction of entire neighborhoods.

Israeli attacks have also caused significant damage to UNRWA facilities, including schools housing thousands of civilians. On Sunday, an Israeli naval strike hit one of its premises in Rafah, southern Gaza, causing significant damage.

The Israeli military claimed that the attack was conducted based on operational needs, adjacent to the UN building. However, UNRWA stated that this attack, along with others, is proof that nowhere in Gaza is safe.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has declared that both Hamas and Israel have committed war crimes in the last month. Despite the protection offered by international law, aid organizations, NGOs, journalists, and doctors have also been victims of the conflict.

The situation is dire, as UNRWA’s aid operation has been “strangled for resources” due to the Israeli blockade of all fuel and most essential supplies entering Gaza. The agency is now forced to completely stop services, including desalination plants and waste disposal, due to a lack of fuel.

As the conflict continues to ravage Gaza, it is crucial that humanitarian aid is able to reach those in need. However, with the increasing attacks on humanitarian workers and facilities, the situation looks bleak for the people of Gaza. A resolution to the conflict is urgently needed to mitigate the suffering of the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

