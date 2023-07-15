Abbabula Festival, Sardinia’s way to cultural tourism

Listen to the audio version of the article

The cultural industry is one of the national strategic sectors and, although in the last two years it has discounted a certain difficulty in returning to pre-pandemic production levels, the impact on national added value is still high. Yet Italy remains the country of distinctions, a nation in which creating wealth in the creative world can represent a decidedly different challenge depending on the territory of action. The «Io Sono Cultura» report of the Symbola Foundation indicates a national average weight of cultural activities equal to 5.6%, but for the South and the islands this figure dropped to 3.8%.

Conversely, in cities such as Milan, Rome and Turin peaks of 9.5%, 8.5% and 8.2% are reached respectively. To get away from the coldness of numbers and understand the actual reasons for these gaps, however, it is enough to deal with those who develop the creative enterprise directly on the territories, starting with an island like Sardinia, of ineffable beauty but at the same time afflicted by the gap of distances. In fact, the Abbabula Festival has been held for 25 years, organized by the Terrible Girls Cooperative between Sassari and Alghero, for this edition scheduled until 12 August.

The new line up is divided between well-known names on the national scene (including Verdena, Francesca Michielin, Niccolò Fabi and Stefano Bollani), South American suggestions (Son Rompe Pera, La Dame Blanche) and local talents, exploring an ancient land, rich in sites archaeological sites unique in the world and true naturalistic jewels. “In planning the Festival we often look for inspiration in these places,” explains Barbara Vargiu, president of The Terrible Girls. «This year we have planned a silent concert in the Grotte di Nettuno in Alghero, which the public will reach by sea. The show will begin on a boat under the spectacular cliffs of Capo Caccia. The history and deep spirit of a place transform listening to a concert into a richer and more unforgettable experience».

However, working in the world of live entertainment in Sardinia presents decidedly particular difficulties, which for the cooperative are also part of a daily challenge, to be faced with a sincere spirit of revenge. «The insularity was the driving force that made us leave», explains Vargiu. «We started organizing concerts because when we were very young we got tired of facing real odysseys, between ships and trains, to reach our favorite artists in Italy and Europe. Thirty-five years ago we decided that singers and groups would come to us, transforming a limitation into an opportunity. We started out as an association and then we became professional, until we set up a thriving and profitable cultural enterprise. Here we don’t have that portion of the industrial sector that invests in culture as in the rest of Italy, for example the big brands. There are some banking foundations or the chambers of commerce which, after many years of dialogue and comparison, are increasing their support and then there are the small local companies which are growing and find an effective promotional tool in cultural events».

The result is events of great appeal, which respond to the growing demand for immersive experiences. Precisely this type of experience must find the right balance with the theme of sustainability, an aspect that becomes an absolutely essential element for a region like Sardinia. «For us, the promotion of cultural tourism must respect the delicate ecosystem in which we live», continues Vargiu, «for example, by selecting spaces with various capacities without always thinking only of large numbers. We are also committed to the creation of “performative walks” to discover the urban landscape or in the production of shows that reinterpret tradition, so as to encourage contemporary creativity and new musical languages».