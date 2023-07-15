The Tajani era begins in Forza Italia: “We are at 11%”

breaking latest news – The era of Antonio Tajani at the helm of Forza Italia begins. The national council of Forza Italia unanimously voted for the document which “entrusts Antonio Tajani and the collegiate single-minded governing bodies according to the respective competences provided for by the statute with the task of guiding the movement up to the national congress in a unitary spirit, in continuity with the ideas and principles of our founder”.

The speech

“First of all, I consider myself a militant of Forza Italia. Ranks and plumes don’t excite me”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani during the Forza Italia national council. “The last poll I received tells us that we are at 11%. I am collecting a legacy that is almost impossible to collect”.

Ours is “a political movement that is a candidate to be the protagonist of government action. We are in government loyally, without complacency, but with loyalty, seriousness, responsibility. We must do so by bringing our proposals and our values ​​to the government table”.

The national council

At the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome, the 213 members of the body that brings together the entire staff of the party met, extended to the main elected representatives (MPs, MEPs, governors, regional, provincial and citizen coordinators, city mayors with at least 50 thousand inhabitants, presidents of regional councils and group leaders).

Forza Italia therefore opens the post-Berlusconi phase, under the watchwords continuity and unity. Not that the bad moods and divisions between the various souls of the party have suddenly evaporated with the mourning. But the reasons for survival of the party and of the former prime minister’s political project prevail and, at least in this phase, and pragmatism – in the wake of the ‘Berlusconian’ school of becoming ‘concave and convex’ – requires everyone to team up around Tajani, the only figure in the state to have the standing to assume the leadership of FI and seek party unity.

Certainly, the most critical – such as the former group leader in the Chamber Alessandro Cattaneo, and the vice president of Montecitorio Giorgio Mulè (who will speak at the assembly) – expect that the Tajani era will be inaugurated with the real involvement of everyone, without exclusions.

The letter from Berlusconi’s children

“Yesterday evening I received a very affectionate, very cordial letter full of encouragement also towards me from the Berlusconi family who asked me to read it,” said Antonio Tajani during the Forza Italia national council.

“Dear thanks for the support and closeness you have always given to our father”, reads the letter. “Thank you for all you will do to keep alive the ideals of freedom, progress and democracy that have always characterized his thinking and his actions. A big hug to everyone, with best wishes for a good job”. “This letter encourages us”, commented Tajani himself later.

President-founder

Tajani then continued with a proposal: “I propose to amend the statute by inserting in the title page ‘Silvio Berlusconi founding president‘. I also propose a change to article one by always inserting ‘Silvio Berlusconi founding president'”.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

