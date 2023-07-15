Improving Emergency Response Capabilities: Flood Control Drills Conducted to Enhance Preparedness

Carry out flood control emergency drills to improve emergency response capabilities

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Peng Bing correspondent Huang He Lengfeng Wang Ye

“The Leiqingbei Dam, where the construction site is located, is in danger. A large amount of floodwater tilts down from the reservoir, causing serious safety hazards to the roadbed. Please send people to support immediately…” On July 13, Jilin China Railway Expressway Co., Ltd. The 2023 flood control emergency drill was held at the construction site of the Puchaihe-Yantongshan Expressway 07 work area. Through actual combat exercises, the comprehensive flood control and rescue capabilities of the project staff were tempered, and the practicability and operability of the emergency plan were tested.

On-site survey of aircraft, sandbag reinforcement for dam overflow, rescue of people falling into the water, cardiopulmonary resuscitation rescue, personnel transfer… In this flood control emergency rescue drill under the illusion of “reservoir overflow danger” and “personnel accidentally falling into the water”, the commander-in-chief Yang Jichang received After the on-site inspection personnel “reported the danger” information, they immediately activated the emergency plan and organized personnel and equipment to rush to the scene. The 07 work area of ​​Puyan Project of China Railway Fourth Bureau responded quickly. Everyone had a clear division of labor and cooperated closely. The entire drill process was orderly. With the joint efforts of all personnel, after half an hour of intensive rescue, the danger of the reservoir was eliminated, the people who fell into the water were rescued ashore, and the emergency rescue mission was successfully completed.

“This exercise has verified the ability of the participating units of Puyan Expressway to deal with emergencies on the spot, trained the team, and accumulated valuable experience.” Wang Fuen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Jilin China Railway Expressway Co., Ltd., said that in the face of the flood season In case of possible dangers, the participating units of the project should further strengthen the awareness of safety production responsibility, guide the masses of employees to be proficient in various emergency methods, be prepared at all times, prevent problems before they happen, and strive to ensure the safe and smooth realization of the annual opening of Puyan Expressway.