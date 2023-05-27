Emilia Romagna on its knees, but Bonaccini sends 1.5 million euros to Africa

The request for economic aid to Italian citizens for the flood victims in Emilia Romagna is the first thing one comes across when going to the page of the funds that the Pd-led region is allocating to Africans these days. Are these the priorities?

“When I found out I was thrilled,” says ad Affaritaliani Matteo Rancan, regional leader of the League. In Emilia Romagna there are those who have lost everything and are protesting in front of the Municipalities. Does the Meloni government allocate the first billions and the Region simultaneously sends millions to Africans to fight “climate change”? Lack of land management, confusion and political dwarfism mix.

Rancan, wasn’t it better to use that money first to secure the territories?

“We think so too. We have nothing against charity and the support of countries in difficulty, but now subtracting resources from the Emilia-Romagna area makes no sense”.

It makes me think that it was probably an intervention already planned or not?

“Every year the Emilia Romagna Region allocates funds for international cooperation and does so on the basis of needs. We find it completely absurd that we continue with this programming at this time.”

On the fund’s website, the first thing you read is the Iban number to send financial aid to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection

“Not only. Politically they continue to tell the government that it must intervene as soon as possible, otherwise there are no funds. It’s a complete disclaimer. The resolution to send the money to Africa is dated May 15, 2023. They are the Region’s own funds, not restricted. They have decided to finance international cooperation”.

The resolutions are not the tables of the law of Moses. Even if the funds to be sent to Africa were approved before knowing the extent of the damage in Romagna, they can be revoked with another resolution. Any resolution can always be revoked

“I’m thinking about it”.

“We had the first rain of the flood in Romagna on May 2-3. The resolution was issued on the same day in which the red alert was issued for the following day, when the bulk fell in Romagna”.

If you want to intervene because you have other priorities, we all see the people in Romagna who need immediate help, there are those who lived on their day’s work alone, do you do it or not? Is it a political choice or not?

“Absolutely. Technically it can be canceled, everything can be done. They could say: stop everyone, we have another priority right now, let’s redefine. Moreover, the announcement had not yet come out. The communication on the site is dated May 24, yesterday”.

Even if the extent of the damage in Romagna is billions, sending money doesn’t seem to me to make sense or does it?

