University of Palermo, competition to be redone: “The work of the administration is illegitimate”

by palermolive.it – ​​46 minutes ago

The TAR of Palermo, after the appeal of a candidate, decided “The assignment to two other subjects of the positions put out for tender by the University of Palermo is to be canceled because the criteria for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «University of Palermo, competition to be redone: “The administration’s work is illegitimate” appeared 46 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».