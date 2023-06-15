Employee conversation: “Aha”, “soso” – this is how you counter your boss in the conversation

Feedback was once. There is now an even more appropriate term: “feedforward”. Here it is not “feed back/clarified” (to feed back), but invest in the future. According to the motto: It doesn’t matter what was: What is important is what comes. What is constructive about it is the expectation, which is clearly formulated.

Feedforward professionals agree: Three things are important for an appreciative conversation. First, perception or observation, second, effect, and third, desire or expectation. In this basic pattern, it is essential to separate perception and effect. An example: