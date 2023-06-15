Home » Palermo, Zen principal arrested: “Here is my truth”
World

Palermo, Zen principal arrested: “Here is my truth”

by admin
Palermo, Zen principal arrested: “Here is my truth”

by livesicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – Daniela Lo Verde asked to be questioned. In front of the prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the former head of Zen would have tried to shrug off the infamous accusation of having “betrayed” who…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the principal of Zen arrested: “Here is my truth” appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  National conference on Pharmaceuticals in Aci Castello, comparing institutions, companies and experts

You may also like

Lagalla, one year as mayor: “No rush on...

The student who shot the teacher was transferred...

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Palermo-Henderson, still no contact between the parties

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s State Funeral...

FORD The 100% electric Explorer alongside the latest...

How Kalista Flokhart looks today | Fun

how credit changes in Italy – breaking latest...

SOLUTRANS 2023 The largest meeting of builders is...

Mayon Volcanic Activity in the Philippines Intensifies, Large-Scale...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy