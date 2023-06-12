Enel, Cattaneo rebuilds Terna’s team and calls Gianni Armani (Iren)

Enel, Cattaneo calls Gianni Armani (Iren) to head the network

The new CEO of Enel, Flavio Cattaneo, continues in the painstaking construction of the faithful with which to make the most of his management of the energy group for the next three years. The manager from Como, former CEO of Terna until 2014, makes up the team going to fish from top manager of Iren and Terna.

In fact, just today, according to what we read on the Corriere della SeraGianni Armani, current CEO of Iren, will be designated general manager of Enel networks and thus he will return to his native land. The Roman manager, already at the top of Anas he is a longtime colleague with Cattaneo and can count on a well-established understanding. The interim management of Iren will be entrusted to the president Luca Dal Fabbro – formerly Enel, Snam and Tern – and to the vice president Moris Ferretti in order to allow continuity. The proxies will then be redistributed once the new CEO has been appointed. However, Armani’s is not the only novelty at stake in the new Enel team.

