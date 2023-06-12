Home » Eu Kon Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Eu Kon Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.02908/2023 of 8.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13510/2022 Eu Kon Srl against Min.Salute, Pres. Cons. of Ministers, Min. Economy, Standing Conference on relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces vis-à-vis the Regions.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 115.2 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 0.79 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons (PDF 497.2 Kb)

Instance (PDF 324.3 Kb)

See also  Franco Berrino and the report card that evaluates school canteens: «Something is changing»

You may also like

Nasal spray for colds and allergies works, but...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications...

A human’s iris: Insights into the whole body?...

Berlusconi, fourth day at the San Raffaele. All...

Woman killed in Treviso, her former employer investigated

Uterine fibroids: New drug reduces moderate to severe...

Support independent research to beat lung cancer

Will it be the right time to give...

He falls asleep on the sofa, a fly...

Health data hurts, councilor Doria rejects the accusations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy