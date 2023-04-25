Home » Enel, shareholders ready to take office for board renewal: record turnout expected
Enel, shareholders ready to take office for board renewal: record turnout expected

Enel, shareholders ready to take office for board renewal: record turnout expected

More than 70% of the share capital is expected to be held on 10 May in attendance. To gain entry to the board (and run for president) Covalis will need at least 7%

by Laura Serafini

A decisive week for Enel’s shareholders’ meeting, called for 10 May. For the first time, as known, three lists were presented for the renewal of the board: one of 6 members, indicated by the Ministry of the Treasury (shareholder with 23.58%), in which Paolo Scaroni is proposed as chairman and Flavio Cattaneo such as A second list presented by the management committee, with three members representing the minority shareholders. And a third, presented by the Covalis fund, which owns 1% of the capital…

