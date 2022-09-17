Home Business Energy, party solutions to the crisis. The price cap unites, rigs and regasifiers share. And (almost) no one points to the covers
Business

Energy, party solutions to the crisis. The price cap unites, rigs and regasifiers share. And (almost) no one points to the covers

by admin
Energy, party solutions to the crisis. The price cap unites, rigs and regasifiers share. And (almost) no one points to the covers

The author of the note is Francesco Scinetti

I election programs of the main Italian political parties in matter of energy they are generally rather vague, and only in rare cases are they accompanied by estimates of the costs of the interventions and compatibility with the public budget. It is often not clear which interventions are considered necessary immediately to deal with the emergency and which ones have a longer term horizon, to ensure the energy transition and compliance with the European objectives on the reduction of toxic gas emissions.

See also  German Prime Minister: Russian energy is vital to European energy security, Germany will not join energy sanctions against Russia – yqqlm

You may also like

Consumers who buy Apple mobile phones on “E-Liangou”...

ESG rating: pros and cons of sustainability indicators

Some netizens received a new laptop with Windows...

Gas never so expensive, Confindustria’s alarm: “Up to...

ByteDance Offers Buyback of Investors After Shelving IPO...

Confindustria: “Gas, prices and rates. The Italian industry...

The national economy continued to recover in August,...

Market production and sales atmosphere is moderate, LPG...

The market value of CATL fell below the...

‘Ghost brakes’ have no solution

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy