The author of the note is Francesco Scinetti

I election programs of the main Italian political parties in matter of energy they are generally rather vague, and only in rare cases are they accompanied by estimates of the costs of the interventions and compatibility with the public budget. It is often not clear which interventions are considered necessary immediately to deal with the emergency and which ones have a longer term horizon, to ensure the energy transition and compliance with the European objectives on the reduction of toxic gas emissions.