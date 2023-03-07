.

Berlin (German news agency) – Politicians from the Union and FDP have criticized the planned tightening of energy efficiency standards for residential buildings. “The plans are not only an attack on the family home and rural areas, but on affordable housing as a whole,” said the deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Ulrich Lange, of the “Bild” (Wednesday edition).

The required renovations could not be implemented “because they are simply priceless,” he said. The EU and the federal government would have to stop the plans. The directive is to be passed by the EU Parliament next week and provides for higher energy standards by 2033. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Saai made a similar statement. “The EU’s plans are extremely problematic. We already have an affordable housing crisis.” Therefore, the following applies: “Climate protection measures must be efficient. They must take people with them and not burden them with unachievable requirements,” said Djir-Sarai. The general manager of the main association of the German construction industry, Tim-Oliver Müller, is also opposed to the guideline. “You have to be able to afford renovations, we mustn’t overwhelm homeowners. Politicians have to set a framework here with support measures, especially in social housing,” said Müller.

HOME PAGE