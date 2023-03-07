Home Business Energy – Union and FDP criticize stricter EU renovation regulations
Business

Energy – Union and FDP criticize stricter EU renovation regulations

by admin
Energy – Union and FDP criticize stricter EU renovation regulations

Scaffolding for thermal insulationdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Politicians from the Union and FDP have criticized the planned tightening of energy efficiency standards for residential buildings. “The plans are not only an attack on the family home and rural areas, but on affordable housing as a whole,” said the deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Ulrich Lange, of the “Bild” (Wednesday edition).

The required renovations could not be implemented “because they are simply priceless,” he said. The EU and the federal government would have to stop the plans. The directive is to be passed by the EU Parliament next week and provides for higher energy standards by 2033. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Saai made a similar statement. “The EU’s plans are extremely problematic. We already have an affordable housing crisis.” Therefore, the following applies: “Climate protection measures must be efficient. They must take people with them and not burden them with unachievable requirements,” said Djir-Sarai. The general manager of the main association of the German construction industry, Tim-Oliver Müller, is also opposed to the guideline. “You have to be able to afford renovations, we mustn’t overwhelm homeowners. Politicians have to set a framework here with support measures, especially in social housing,” said Müller.

HOME PAGE

See also  Burmese diplomat reminds the United Nations of reports on the "Massacre" of the military government | Myanmar News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Blackstone with no more liquidity, how to save...

The chairman of Meizu released the real phone...

Nord Stream: Pro-Ukrainian forces are said to have...

Migrants, Piantedosi in the Chamber: “Sos reported at...

Vonovia: Raid on Germany’s largest real estate group

Is the 60-40 portfolio still reliable?

Labor market – DGB chairwoman wants expansion of...

Fincantieri, leap in revenues in 2022 but the...

There are fewer and fewer well-known brand mobile...

How should the prosecutor’s allegations be classified?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy