The buy-back program of Eni’s own shares is proceeding and in the period between October 31 and November 4, 2022 the company led by Descalzi purchased n. 11,130,207 treasury shares. In detail, the shares were purchased at a weighted average price of € 13.5842 per share, for a total value of € 151,195,223.32.

Since the start of the program, authorized by Eni’s Shareholders’ Meeting on 11 May 222, the company has purchased no. 165,241,549 treasury shares, equal to 4.63% of the share capital, for a total value of 1,970,705,534 euros.

Following the purchases made up to 4 November 2022, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, the cancellation of 34,106,871 treasury shares, as well as the free assignment of ordinary shares to Eni executives, the group holds no. 195,789,299 treasury shares equal to 5.48% of the share capital.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, Eni stock is currently down by 0.77%, thus finding itself just above € 14 per share.