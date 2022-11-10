“Vilhena from fifth? He has already played in that position, both in other teams and with us, see with Sampdoria and Roma. He was planning to leave with that line-up to allow the possibility of changing, putting Candreva or Mazzocchi if Ikone gave us headaches . And that’s the way it went. Vilhena didn’t hurt for me, but in the first half we met a team with a high technical level, in a brilliant moment and that at home has another expression of strength. good game, but I can’t always play the same for 95 minutes. I’m sorry to have conceded the goal, if more time had passed we could have done it, but a second half remains played very well in the presence of a great opponent. three defenders, apart from a few individual duels were more than dignified. We met a really strong opponent, we weren’t at the best in terms of resources and strengths. We need Bohinen, today we have also recovered Maggiore. Now let’s give everything in the last game and get back who we need. In the second half for me we also enjoyed ourselves. Maybe we had to force the games a little more, when we were low above all we didn’t work very well in the exit times. It has already happened to us, but we count that there are certain characteristics. The two forwards then played better in the spaces in the second half, but we accept all of this. We always consider the opponent’s worth. We have never done without it and Dia is on the third goal as a substitute: he has always been present, it is difficult to always make him start from the beginning. If we don’t do a little turnover it’s hard, we need as many staff as possible. In defense, for example, we have no alternatives … There are moments in which to grit your teeth and build the game, doing your best. In the second half I enjoyed it, I saw Salernitana express her game and her identity “.