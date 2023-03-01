Covid, the case of Yaser: suddenly died after the vaccine

The despair of a padre that has lost your own son of 21 years immediately after doing the Covid vaccine. The story of Yasserthe boy died shortly after receiving the dose a Rapallo (Genoa)is common to several people, all similar cases. Sudden deaths and apparently inexplicable. Father Nagy Nagy explains the last 15 months spent entirely trying to find out the causes of death of the son, who entered the hospital with mild symptoms and then suddenly deceased. The parent – we read in La Verità – has called more than 25 times to the number given to him, he has wrote several emailsbut it hasn’t never received any response. “I lost my heart – says Nagy – but I don’t give up to one unexplained death“. “The vaccine was Pfizer – the parent tells La Verità – I had asked our family doctor if risked complicationshe reassured me that he could get shot“.

However, the boy had suffered for three years from epileptic seizures. Documentation exhibited at the vaccination center, specifies Mr. Nagy. His son he was apparently finethe inoculums had not caused adverse reactions, but Yaser is died suddenlyon the morning of November 16th. Two months after taking the second dose. “The morning had gone to schoolYes it was trained then to the gym and had followed the game on TV Italy-Northern Ireland. The morning i went into the room to wake him up, he was diedI could not do anything, I found it all cold“. Now to get answers for similar cases arises a committeewill take care of bringing out the truth sui deceased family members in the wards Covid.

