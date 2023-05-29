Equities: Factor Patents – With these two funds, you are betting on the future

In a knowledge society, the importance of patents for companies can hardly be overestimated. They are the raw material on which the future development of the economy and society is based – and the basis for price gains on the stock markets. It’s no wonder that investment managers scrutinize listed companies to determine how many patents they have applied for and what their value is.

A company’s inventiveness can prove to be a gold mine for investors. “Any investor looking for a good measure of a company’s long-term future prospects cannot avoid the patents factor,” says Andreas Schubert, portfolio manager of the Monega Ariad Innovation fund. For him, the innovative quality of companies plays a major role as a selection criterion for stocks.

WELT presents the best stocks and explains how investors can get involved.