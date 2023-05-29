Home » Equities: Factor Patents – With these two funds, you are betting on the future
Business

Equities: Factor Patents – With these two funds, you are betting on the future

by admin
Equities: Factor Patents – With these two funds, you are betting on the future

In a knowledge society, the importance of patents for companies can hardly be overestimated. They are the raw material on which the future development of the economy and society is based – and the basis for price gains on the stock markets. It’s no wonder that investment managers scrutinize listed companies to determine how many patents they have applied for and what their value is.

A company’s inventiveness can prove to be a gold mine for investors. “Any investor looking for a good measure of a company’s long-term future prospects cannot avoid the patents factor,” says Andreas Schubert, portfolio manager of the Monega Ariad Innovation fund. For him, the innovative quality of companies plays a major role as a selection criterion for stocks.

WELT presents the best stocks and explains how investors can get involved.

See also  Today's must-read: Star manager's full exposure of the new season's heavy warehouse target, Ning combination is still favored by the Mao index

You may also like

Glenn Fogel in an interview about AI and...

Weak closure without London and Wall Street, Piazza...

Strength creates a brand Zhonggan Holdings Group won...

Biden announces final settlement in debt dispute with...

Artificial intelligence is “native” English: for the rest...

Sangiuliano, the proposal: a book for every unborn...

Changes in the game of local life: Meituan...

Payment service: This is how Paris Hilton helps...

Single check, the balance arrives: an important figure,...

Pope Francis rewards Mattarella: “Politics is the highest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy