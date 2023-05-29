‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool vacation :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Sujin Lee. 2023.05.29. (Photo = Instagram capture) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Dentist and influencer Lee Soo-jin reported on her recent vacation.

On the 28th, Lee Soo-jin posted a photo taken at a swimming pool in Jeju Island, writing “It’s a vacation” on Instagram. In the video that followed, he woke up in the morning and ran on an empty stomach to take care of his health.

Meanwhile, Sujin Lee, who graduated from Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry, is also active as a YouTuber with 160,000 subscribers while running a dentistry. She recently broke off her third marriage without giving it away, she revealed on air.

