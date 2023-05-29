Home » ‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool vacation :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
News

‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool vacation :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

by admin
‘Third marriage breakup’ Lee Soo-jin, Jeju swimming pool vacation :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Sujin Lee. 2023.05.29. (Photo = Instagram capture) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Dentist and influencer Lee Soo-jin reported on her recent vacation.

On the 28th, Lee Soo-jin posted a photo taken at a swimming pool in Jeju Island, writing “It’s a vacation” on Instagram. In the video that followed, he woke up in the morning and ran on an empty stomach to take care of his health.

Meanwhile, Sujin Lee, who graduated from Seoul National University’s School of Dentistry, is also active as a YouTuber with 160,000 subscribers while running a dentistry. She recently broke off her third marriage without giving it away, she revealed on air.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Copyright © NEWSIS.COM, unauthorized reproduction and redistribution prohibited

See also  Six-year-old girl falls asleep on the school bus and wakes up alone at the depot

You may also like

In 2022, the state of my country’s marine...

“Freedom and Change” calls on both sides of...

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Venezuela: PDVSA and Chevron increase oil production

‘Suspicion of preferential treatment for children’ Election Commission,...

Guática, Mistrató and Quinchía were affected by the...

The crossing will be closed at the Epplehaus

In 2022, the quality of the national ecological...

Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections

Attorney’s Office stops technology and innovation center in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy