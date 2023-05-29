Four people died in a traffic accident in Pisba

Labranzagrande firefighters responded to the emergency call for a spectacular traffic accident that occurred on the Tobacá – Pisba road, where unfortunately four people died.

The victims of this road accident were identified as Rodrigo Estupiñán López, 62 years old, Ángela Sanabria, 51 years old, Luis Alberto Lizarazo, 48 years old, and Édgar Augusto Chipatecua García, 45 years old.

For reasons not yet confirmed, the Renault car in which they were traveling ended up in the abyss in a curve in the sector known as “La Nariz del Diablo”, the actions to recover the bodies were made difficult due to the heavy rains that occurred in the region.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

