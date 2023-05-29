Home » Four people died in a traffic accident in Pisba
News

Four people died in a traffic accident in Pisba

by admin
Four people died in a traffic accident in Pisba

Labranzagrande firefighters responded to the emergency call for a spectacular traffic accident that occurred on the Tobacá – Pisba road, where unfortunately four people died.

The victims of this road accident were identified as Rodrigo Estupiñán López, 62 years old, Ángela Sanabria, 51 years old, Luis Alberto Lizarazo, 48 years old, and Édgar Augusto Chipatecua García, 45 years old.

For reasons not yet confirmed, the Renault car in which they were traveling ended up in the abyss in a curve in the sector known as “La Nariz del Diablo”, the actions to recover the bodies were made difficult due to the heavy rains that occurred in the region.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Casanare Governor's Summer Plan reached the villages of Los Aceites, Playón Santa Bárbara and Lagunas de Yopal

You may also like

In 2022, the state of my country’s marine...

“Freedom and Change” calls on both sides of...

World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Venezuela: PDVSA and Chevron increase oil production

‘Suspicion of preferential treatment for children’ Election Commission,...

Guática, Mistrató and Quinchía were affected by the...

The crossing will be closed at the Epplehaus

In 2022, the quality of the national ecological...

Council of Europe: Incitement marred the Turkish elections

Attorney’s Office stops technology and innovation center in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy