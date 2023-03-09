Listen to the audio version of the article

The eyewear and ophthalmic lens giant EssilorLuxottica and Erg, an independent producer of energy from renewable sources through its subsidiary Erg Power Generation, have signed a power purchase agreement (ppa) with a duration of 12 years relating to the supply of approximately 900 gigawatt hours of clean energy in the period 2023-2034.

The agreement provides for the sale by Erg of approximately 75% of the energy produced in the Partinico-Monreale wind farm, near Palermo, which will be the first in the group’s portfolio to complete the repowering operations , currently still in progress.

First repowered park

Once all obsolete turbines have been replaced with new state-of-the-art ones, the wind farm will consist of 10 4.2 megawatt turbines, with a total installed capacity of 42 megawatts (compared to the previous 19 turbines for a total of 16 megawatts). and an estimated annual production of 94 gigawatt-hours (up from 27 gigawatt-hours previously). The park will enter into operation during the second quarter of 2023.

For EssilorLuxottica, the company’s top management explain, the agreement marks “an important step forward” towards the goal of achieving carbon neutrality of its corporate activities (scope 1 and 2 emissions) in 2025, starting from Europe by the end of the year, as envisaged in its sustainability program called Eyes on the planet.

Commitment to sustainability

«In the company – says Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica – we imagine a better, more sustainable future for people and for the planet. The collaboration with Erg confirms our long-term commitment on these issues and to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality in our activities, reducing our environmental impact».