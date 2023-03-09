In the night between Wednesday and Thursday there was a major Russian missile attack against various Ukrainian cities, the most extensive and intense for some time: the capital Kiev, Odessa and Kharkiv were hit, among others. Dozens of missiles have been launched, the exact number of which has not yet been quantified, which have hit residential areas and energy infrastructures. In Kiev, where the missiles arrived until the early hours of Thursday morning, the city’s mayor said two people were injured, while there are currently no reports of injuries in other cities.

Due to the attacks there are blackouts in various parts of Ukraine: there is also a power outage in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is located in southern Ukraine, in an area occupied by the Russian army since March last year.

Smoke rising from Kyiv thermo-electric power station this morning after Russian missiles struck at cities across Ukraine, from Dnipro to Lviv. pic.twitter.com/zAjNDVqOme — Maxim Tucker (@MaxRTucker) March 9, 2023

The attacks were carried out while the main battle of this phase of the war continues in the east of the country, the one for the control of Bakhmut, a small city in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk which Russia has been trying to conquer for months with a very tough war of attrition. The city is almost completely surrounded by Russian soldiers, and defense by the Ukrainian army now seems impossible.

