Home Business Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden
Business

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

by admin
Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker, today decided to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden, in order to reduce costs globally.

The company previously announced plans to cut costs by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023 as demand slows in some markets, including in North America.

But not only that, in all likelihood further job cuts will be announced later in other countries as well.

See also  Not only IMF, Xi Jinping's China warns Fed, ECB & Co: 'don't raise rates too much too quickly'

You may also like

Nigeria to vote for post-Buhari

Primaries Pd circles, Bonaccini wins: Schlein second in...

Europe is expected to get rid of the...

Enel X-Tim, agreement for the construction of a...

BMW i3 eDrive 40 L listed price 383,900...

Meloni meets the Polish premier in Warsaw: “Kiev...

Superbonus, useless alarmism: this is why credits do...

The non-ferrous metal sector soared sharply as Yunnan...

Swg polls, all the news of the week....

Eurostat: in 2021 real GDP will grow in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy