Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker, today decided to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden, in order to reduce costs globally.
The company previously announced plans to cut costs by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023 as demand slows in some markets, including in North America.
But not only that, in all likelihood further job cuts will be announced later in other countries as well.
