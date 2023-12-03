Etecsa’s New International Recharge Promotion Official Price Revealed

The official price of Etecsa’s new international recharge promotion has been revealed. The much-anticipated Combo 1 was initially quoted at “only 50 Cuban pesos,” but distributors were only offering the 500 peso combo at the usual price until December 2. However, the official rate for this new Etecsa recharge has now been announced.

Suena Cuba has sent a message to its customers announcing the special offer of the International Combo 1. For a limited time, this combo is available at an “exceptional price of only 3.49 USD” on its website. The promotion will be available from December 4 to 10, 2023, and includes 4 GB (all networks) + 5 GB LTE+ 75 Minutes + 80 SMS, with a validity of 30 days from activation.

Additionally, there will be a reduction in recharges from abroad, with Etecsa applying an exchange rate of 1 USD to 24.00 CUP. Distributors will define the rates, based on the transaction and exchange rate in each country, with this information being made public on the sites of international distributors.

The promotional price for the International Combo 1 allows senders abroad to recharge their family members in Cuba for around 84 Cuban pesos between December 4 and 10, using the Suena Cuba and Ding platforms.

It is important to note that this promotion does not apply to purchases made through MLC stores or the MiTransfer wallet, and can only be recharged from abroad through the Suena Cuba and Ding platforms. Etecsa specifies that the 75 minutes and 80 SMS can be used for international calls and messages.

Furthermore, if users have current data bonuses, minutes, and SMS from previous promotions, they will be accumulated with the bonuses corresponding to this promotion, and the expiration date will be 30 days from the moment the recharge is received. Users in Cuba must receive an SMS informing them that they have received an International Combo 1, and they can also check the status of their account by sending an SMS to *222*266#.

