Home » EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis: Meloni tip the balance
Business

EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis: Meloni tip the balance

by admin
EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis: Meloni tip the balance

Giorgia Meloni at the European Council in Brussels

European Council and Prime Minister Meloni’s strategy on migrants (and not only). Analyses

Poland and Hungary they tried until the end, on the first day of the European Council, to call into question the agreement on migration reached on 8 June in Luxembourg by the Ministers of the Interior with a qualified majority. The opposition of the two eastern countries which have long been the ones that have to bear most of the weight of migrations from countries like Syria and now Ukraine, who undoubtedly belong to the type of war refugees.

The their location so it can only remain attentive to often changing attitudes and little responsibility on the part of other European countries in terms of migrants. Not to mention the fact that for some time Poland and above all Hungary have often been banned by Europe for a supposed lack of tolerance in managing freedom, civil rights and democratic principles of their citizens. The two countries do not accept the relocation policy decided by Europe, which also provides for the payment of twenty thousand euros in case of refusal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Petrol price: Diesel breaks through 2.1 euros per liter, but 55% goes to taxes

You may also like

Istat, employed people are still growing in May:...

Nature – Environment Minister calls on industry to...

China exports more than Japan

VDA President Müller: Warning of “creeping erosion” due...

Government Implements Measures to Stimulate Economic Growth: Central...

Arrigo Cipriani and the unmanned Harry’s Bar. “Italy?...

Apple is now worth more than $3 trillion

New Year’s violence, the sentences: one to 4...

Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in June, Indicating Sustained Economic...

Bundestag – SPD negotiator calls changes to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy