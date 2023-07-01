EU Council, from migrants to the Franco-German axis: Meloni tip the balance

Giorgia Meloni at the European Council in Brussels

European Council and Prime Minister Meloni’s strategy on migrants (and not only). Analyses

Poland and Hungary they tried until the end, on the first day of the European Council, to call into question the agreement on migration reached on 8 June in Luxembourg by the Ministers of the Interior with a qualified majority. The opposition of the two eastern countries which have long been the ones that have to bear most of the weight of migrations from countries like Syria and now Ukraine, who undoubtedly belong to the type of war refugees.

The their location so it can only remain attentive to often changing attitudes and little responsibility on the part of other European countries in terms of migrants. Not to mention the fact that for some time Poland and above all Hungary have often been banned by Europe for a supposed lack of tolerance in managing freedom, civil rights and democratic principles of their citizens. The two countries do not accept the relocation policy decided by Europe, which also provides for the payment of twenty thousand euros in case of refusal.

