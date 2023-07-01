Home » Aspartame, a carcinogenic sweetener? WHO special surveillance. The case
Health

Aspartame, a carcinogenic sweetener? WHO special surveillance. The case

by admin
Aspartame, a carcinogenic sweetener? WHO special surveillance. The case

The sweetener aspartame? Risks to human health. The WHO is ready to declare it a possible carcinogen

IARC, the international agency for research on cancer, a research arm of the WHO, said it evaluated 1,300 studies on the subject in its latest review in June. Also for this reason a committee of experts on food additives, known as JECFA (Joint Committee of WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization on Food Additives), has come to the conclusion that aspartame should be included in the WHO list as a “possible carcinogen”. Il July 14th it should be the fateful day, he reveals it in these hours Reuters in a report that is worrying the world food industry.

You have to know that they exist 4 different levels classification on the subject: carcinogenic, probably carcinogenic, possibly carcinogenic and unclassifiable. Levels are based on the strength of the evidence, rather than how dangerous it is of a substance, i.e. the amount of product that a person can safely consume.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Five Palestinian dead in clashes in the West Bank

You may also like

Pain relief with grid plasters: Here’s how

Panama Graduates 20 New Specialists in Occupational Medicine...

VITAMIN D SAVE THE HEART Cardiology

Discover the Benefits of Vegetable Butters for Skincare:...

Welcome July! Pictures and beautiful sayings about the...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

E-prescription launched: what will change for patients? |...

The Importance of Self-Care: Practical Ways to Prioritize...

Quality contracts for joint replacement concluded with health...

singers, lineup and traffic changes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy