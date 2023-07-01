Aspartame, a carcinogenic sweetener? WHO special surveillance. The case

The sweetener aspartame? Risks to human health. The WHO is ready to declare it a possible carcinogen

IARC, the international agency for research on cancer, a research arm of the WHO, said it evaluated 1,300 studies on the subject in its latest review in June. Also for this reason a committee of experts on food additives, known as JECFA (Joint Committee of WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization on Food Additives), has come to the conclusion that aspartame should be included in the WHO list as a “possible carcinogen”. Il July 14th it should be the fateful day, he reveals it in these hours Reuters in a report that is worrying the world food industry.

You have to know that they exist 4 different levels classification on the subject: carcinogenic, probably carcinogenic, possibly carcinogenic and unclassifiable. Levels are based on the strength of the evidence, rather than how dangerous it is of a substance, i.e. the amount of product that a person can safely consume.

