Provincial Leaders Conduct Special Party Lectures to Evaluate Thematic Education’s Impact on High-Quality Development Results

Provincial leaders in China have been conducting special party lectures for party members and cadres as part of thematic education to test the results of high-quality development. In the past few days, leaders Shen Ying, Zhang Aijun, Han Liming, Hui Jianlin, Liu Jianyang, Chu Yonghong, Ma Xin, and Fan Jinlong have given lectures in various fields and departments.

Shen Ying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Minister of the Organization Department, and Principal of the Party School, focused on the importance of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. He emphasized the need to use Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics to forge a strong ideological foundation for leading high-quality development. He also stressed the importance of encouraging good deeds and strengthening the leadership, skills, motivation, and management and supervision of cadres.

Zhang Aijun, member of the Standing Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department, gave a lecture on integrity, innovation, and responsibility in the provincial propaganda and cultural system. He highlighted the importance of ideological work and the need to adhere to the correct political direction, value orientation, and public opinion orientation. He also emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s leadership over ideological work and enhance the ability to consolidate and strengthen mainstream ideology and public opinion.

Han Liming, member of the Standing Committee and secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee, focused on guiding development and practice with the party’s innovative theory. He stressed the need to learn, understand, and implement the party’s innovative theory in order to promote the development of Chinese-style modern cities. He also emphasized the importance of focusing on core functions, multi-level spatial patterns, resource element utilization efficiency, safety and resilience, supply of basic public services, and urban environment improvement.

Hui Jianlin, member of the Standing Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department, gave a lecture on Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. He emphasized the significance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism and the need to use it to guide the work of the united front. He also provided suggestions for doing a good job in the united front work, encouraging members to contribute to Jiangsu’s high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization.

Liu Jianyang, member of the Standing Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, gave a party class on forging a loyal, clean, and responsible political and legal iron army. He emphasized the need to strive for loyalty, cleanliness, and responsibility to promote high-quality development.

The lectures aim to deepen the understanding and practice of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era among party members and cadres. They serve as a test of the achievements of theme education and aim to promote high-quality development and new results.

